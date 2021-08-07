McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.26. 1,558,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,214. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

