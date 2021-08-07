McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.800-$20.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.McKesson also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.80-20.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.93. 925,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.15. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,885 shares of company stock worth $6,010,716 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.