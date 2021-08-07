Mdex (MDX) Trading 22.4% Higher This Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $816.52 million and approximately $82.29 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00130573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00158100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,725.76 or 1.00068465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.94 or 0.00810001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,563,215 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.