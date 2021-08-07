MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.MDU Resources Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00-$2.15 EPS.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,236. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

