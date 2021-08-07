MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MedAvail.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDVL. Cowen upped their price objective on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDVL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at $7,205,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in MedAvail by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MedAvail stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.20.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedAvail (MDVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.