Medican Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Medican Enterprises shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 112,698,378 shares.

Medican Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDCN)

Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.