Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Reduced by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

