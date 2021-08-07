MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

MELI traded down $29.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,756.27. The company had a trading volume of 442,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,297. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5,665.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,509.12. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,886.58.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

