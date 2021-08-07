MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1,570.00, but opened at $1,670.00. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $1,758.06, with a volume of 8,606 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,886.58.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,509.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,665.20 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

