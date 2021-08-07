MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKKGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.47. 26,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.87. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

