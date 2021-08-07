MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s (MKKGY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MKKGY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Shares of MKKGY stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.