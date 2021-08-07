MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s (MKKGY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MKKGY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MKKGY stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Recommended Story: Overweight

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.