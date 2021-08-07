Mercury Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $914,136.01 and approximately $1,798.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00147917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00157204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,562.07 or 0.99998386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.13 or 0.00810633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

