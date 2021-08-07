Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meredith Corporation is a media and marketing services company founded upon serving its customers and committed to building value for its shareholders. Its cornerstone is knowledge of the home, family, food and lifestyle markets. From that, Meredith has built businesses that serve well-defined audiences, deliver the messages of advertisers, and extend its brand franchises and expertise to related markets. Its products and services distinguish themselves on the basis of quality, customer service and value that can be trusted. “

Get Meredith alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDP. lifted their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of MDP opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 2.38. Meredith has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meredith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Meredith by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meredith by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 104,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Meredith by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 265,587 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meredith (MDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.