Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 75,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $16.63 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

