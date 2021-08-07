Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

MTOR stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. 382,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 2.07. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

