Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.
MTOR stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. 382,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 2.07. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
