Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.37. 1,204,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,800. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $860.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

