MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0123

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $33.26 million and approximately $876,251.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00143662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00156035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,077.24 or 1.00207706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.97 or 0.00804730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,881,693,079 coins and its circulating supply is 2,711,811,108 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

