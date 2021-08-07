Metal Market Capitalization Reaches $141.38 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Metal has a market cap of $141.38 million and approximately $43.11 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00004873 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00087521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.16 or 0.00852625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00099534 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

