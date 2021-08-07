Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $1.96 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $101,567.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000108 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

