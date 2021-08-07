MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MGEE. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $80.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $81.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 491.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after buying an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.