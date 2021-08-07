MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 1,587,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

