MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.81 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,575 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,358 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,454 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.