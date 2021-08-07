MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.79 million.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $68.33. 102,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $83,382.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,867 shares of company stock worth $990,215 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

