MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $12.22

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $14.11. MicroVision shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 67,554 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -154.40 and a beta of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

