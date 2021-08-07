Millennium Management LLC Acquires 348,001 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 284.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Velodyne Lidar worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $7.45 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

VLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $89,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

