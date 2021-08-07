Minter Network Market Capitalization Achieves $13.72 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $13.72 million and $19,852.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00136128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00154445 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00032803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,347.99 or 1.00078487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,548,785,560 coins and its circulating supply is 4,343,575,993 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

