MIR COIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00129174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00157403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.55 or 1.00075352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.36 or 0.00807067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

