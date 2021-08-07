Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 10,039 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $47.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $48.10.

