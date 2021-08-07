Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 190 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $896.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $877.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

