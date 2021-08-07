Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $353.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.77. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,006 shares of company stock worth $7,265,553 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

