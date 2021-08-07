Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,044,000 after acquiring an additional 186,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after acquiring an additional 68,514 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

