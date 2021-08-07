Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $13.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.40. The company had a trading volume of 369,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.04. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.37.

MRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

