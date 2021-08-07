Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 304,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,612. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $447.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.30.

MIRM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.24 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.61.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 over the last 90 days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

