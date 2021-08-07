Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $21.26. 478,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.33 million, a P/E ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

