Mizuho Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $125.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RPD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.52.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after buying an additional 93,177 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,413,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after buying an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

