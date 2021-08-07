Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Shares of MRNA opened at $413.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $443.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,070 shares of company stock worth $76,330,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 17.9% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

