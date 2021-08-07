Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $15.23. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 4,456 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $740.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

