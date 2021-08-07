Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) CFO Sells $185,250.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $201.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.88. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.07 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.87.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

