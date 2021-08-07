MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Insider Andres Villareal Sells 49,194 Shares

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MGI stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.73.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MGI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

