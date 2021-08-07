Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $461.79 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $470.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.59.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,654 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,830. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

