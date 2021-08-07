Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) versus Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Financial Contrast

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables N/A N/A N/A Clean Energy Fuels -6.62% -2.79% -2.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Clean Energy Fuels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $100.38 million 10.81 $4.60 million N/A N/A Clean Energy Fuels $291.72 million 5.13 -$9.86 million ($0.06) -124.67

Montauk Renewables has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clean Energy Fuels.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Montauk Renewables and Clean Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clean Energy Fuels 2 1 4 0 2.29

Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.36%. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.53%. Given Montauk Renewables’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Clean Energy Fuels.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats Clean Energy Fuels on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, investor-owned and municipal electricity utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel. The company was founded by T. Boone Pickens and Andrew J. Littlefair in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

