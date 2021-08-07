Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 522 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 522 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $439.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $443.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

