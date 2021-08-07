Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $520.55 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.01. The stock has a market cap of $230.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

