Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $228.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.