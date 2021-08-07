Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 12.16% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $26,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FVC. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $36.82.

