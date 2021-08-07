Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 642,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.04% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $28,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth $782,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 128,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.02%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

