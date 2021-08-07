Morgan Stanley Buys 36,693 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.34% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $29,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $91.55 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $95.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

