Morgan Stanley Cuts Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target to $41.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

AVNS stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,157.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

