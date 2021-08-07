Morgan Stanley Cuts Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $26.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

HAYW opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $55,976,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $54,624,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

