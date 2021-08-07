Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Cable One worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 142.9% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,146.63.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,968.97 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,874.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.